Nebraska Football Legend Tommie Frazier on Football in the '90s, Lawrence Phillips and More
The Huskers' Hall of Fame quarterback joins the latest "Good in the Game" podcast
In this story:
Former Husker Tommie Frazier is LaVar Arrington's latest guest on the National Football Foundation's "Good in the Game" podcast. Frazier discusses his career at Nebraska, playing football in the 1990s, his life after football, Lawrence Phillips and what the game has meant to him.
Watch by hitting the play arrow above.
