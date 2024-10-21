Nebraska Massively Fails Its First Midterm and Gets Decimated by Indiana 56-7
The performance against the Hoosiers failed on every level. It was so bad that Sunday Morning Quarterback's guest was the Unknown Husker Fan!
In this story:
While butt-whoopings happen occasionally, the SMQ team was left scratching their collective heads about how Nebraska failed in EVERY aspect of the Indiana game, with special attention to how Nebraska always seems to be massively underprepared on offense.
Please subscribe to SMQ on Spotify, iTunes, and YouTube.
MORE: Nebraska Bowl Projections After Blowout Loss
MORE: How Does Nebraska Not Even Show Up Against Indiana?
MORE: Curt Cignetti Says Indiana's Performance Against Blackshirts 'Will Open Eyes'
MORE: The Common Fans: Loss to Indiana Completely Unacceptable in Every Way
MORE: Dave Feit: What to Make of the Huskers' Fiasco in Bloomington?
MORE: Carriker Chronicles: Matt Rhule & Nebraska Need to Figure Out Who They Are
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published |Modified