All Huskers

Nebraska Massively Fails Its First Midterm and Gets Decimated by Indiana 56-7

The performance against the Hoosiers failed on every level. It was so bad that Sunday Morning Quarterback's guest was the Unknown Husker Fan!

Jay Stockwell

Nebraska Massively Fails Its First Midterm and Gets Decimated by Indiana
Nebraska Massively Fails Its First Midterm and Gets Decimated by Indiana /
In this story:

While butt-whoopings happen occasionally, the SMQ team was left scratching their collective heads about how Nebraska failed in EVERY aspect of the Indiana game, with special attention to how Nebraska always seems to be massively underprepared on offense.

Please subscribe to SMQ on SpotifyiTunes, and YouTube.

MORE: Nebraska Bowl Projections After Blowout Loss

MORE: How Does Nebraska Not Even Show Up Against Indiana?

MORE: Curt Cignetti Says Indiana's Performance Against Blackshirts 'Will Open Eyes'

MORE: The Common Fans: Loss to Indiana Completely Unacceptable in Every Way

MORE: Dave Feit: What to Make of the Huskers' Fiasco in Bloomington?

MORE: Carriker Chronicles: Matt Rhule & Nebraska Need to Figure Out Who They Are

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Jay Stockwell
JAY STOCKWELL

Jay Stockwell is a rabid Nebraska fan. By day, he is a Chief Revenue Officer and a retired Navy Commander. While active-duty, Jay and his crew tracked Soviet submarines in the North Atlantic and Mediterranean. Jay graduated from Nebraska Business in 1986 with a BS in Finance. He is half of the Sunday Morning Quarterback podcast along with Bob Frady. 

Home/Football