All Huskers

Nebraska's Midterm Exams Begin in the Form of Indiana & Ohio State in Back-to-Back Weeks

Curt Cignetti and Kurtis Rourke are names Husker fans will never forget as they are introduced to a new brand of Indiana football.

Jay Stockwell

SMQ: Indiana-Nebraska Football Preview & Prediction
SMQ: Indiana-Nebraska Football Preview & Prediction /
In this story:

Curt Cignetti and Kurtis Rourke will be names Husker fans will never forget as they are introduced to a new brand of Indiana Football.

Big Noon Kickoff rolls into Bloomington which could produce a classic, with the league's best offense going up against a stingy Nebraska defense.


SMQ will bet the moneyline and the under predicting a 24-21 Nebraska victory, sending the Huskers to Columbus with a 6-1 record.

Please subscribe to SMQ on SpotifyiTunes and YouTube.

MORE: Kicker Remains Out, Cornerback Questionable for Nebraska Against Indiana

MORE: Joel Klatt Says Dylan Raiola Needs a 'Real Threat' at Wideout

MORE: B1G Today Midseason Awards: Matt Rhule Coach of the Year, Dylan Raiola Snubbed?

MORE: Nebraska Volleyball Preview: Michigan State and Ohio State

MORE: I-80 Club: Indiana Is 6-0! How? Kyle Robbins On Coach Cigs and the Matchup vs. Nebraska

MORE: Emmett Johnson on Nebraska Football's RB Room Plus Drew Brown on the Huskers' Kicking

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Jay Stockwell
JAY STOCKWELL

Jay Stockwell is a rabid Nebraska fan. By day, he is a Chief Revenue Officer and a retired Navy Commander. While active-duty, Jay and his crew tracked Soviet submarines in the North Atlantic and Mediterranean. Jay graduated from Nebraska Business in 1986 with a BS in Finance. He is half of the Sunday Morning Quarterback podcast along with Bob Frady. 

Home/Football