Nebraska's Midterm Exams Begin in the Form of Indiana & Ohio State in Back-to-Back Weeks
Curt Cignetti and Kurtis Rourke are names Husker fans will never forget as they are introduced to a new brand of Indiana football.
In this story:
Big Noon Kickoff rolls into Bloomington which could produce a classic, with the league's best offense going up against a stingy Nebraska defense.
SMQ will bet the moneyline and the under predicting a 24-21 Nebraska victory, sending the Huskers to Columbus with a 6-1 record.
