All Huskers

I-80 Club After Dark: Nebraska Football Beats UTEP, Moves to 1-0

Nebraska football opened the season with a 40-7 win over UTEP. Josh Petersen and Jack Mitchell have your Saturday night postgame to talk all things Huskers, from the win to previewing the Colorado matchup.

Jack Mitchell, Josh Peterson

NEBRASKA BEATS UTEP AND MOVES TO 1-0! | I-80 Club After Dark
NEBRASKA BEATS UTEP AND MOVES TO 1-0! | I-80 Club After Dark / I-80 Club
In this story:

RELAUNCH WEEK comes to a close with live reaction to Nebraska's 40-7 win over UTEP! Join Josh Peterson and Jack Mitchell for their thoughts on Dylan Raiola, the revamped offense, what stood out, and what it means going into Colorado week!

Subscribe: patreon.com/i80club.

MORE: The Turning Point: Nebraska Football vs. UTEP

MORE: Nebraska Cornhuskers Open Football Season with Blowout Win over UTEP

MORE: Nebraska Football Leads UTEP 30-7 at Halftime

MORE: Nebraska Football's Dylan Raiola Era Begins with Methodical Touchdown Drive against UTEP

MORE: HuskerMax Predictions: Nebraska Football vs. UTEP

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Jack Mitchell

JACK MITCHELL

Jack Mitchell is an enthusiastic voice for Husker Sports, capturing the essence of the true common fan. His insights and commentary reflect a deep passion for Nebraska athletics, making him a relatable figure among fellow supporters. Jack's work can also be heard on KLIN Radio, where he shares his perspectives on various sports topics, further engaging with the community. In addition to his writing, Jack is actively involved in professional associations such as the Nebraska Bar Association and the Nebraska Broadcasters Association. His commitment to both sports and community engagement highlights his multifaceted interests and expertise in the field.

Josh Peterson

JOSH PETERSON

Josh Peterson covers Husker football and college football for Sports Illustrated. His insights into the game provide readers with in-depth analysis and engaging commentary on the latest developments in Nebraska football. With a passion for sports journalism, Josh brings a keen understanding of the dynamics of college football, focusing on the rich history and culture surrounding the Nebraska Cornhuskers. His work reflects a commitment to delivering accurate and timely information, making him a reliable source for fans and followers of the sport.

Home/Football