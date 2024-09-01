I-80 Club After Dark: Nebraska Football Beats UTEP, Moves to 1-0
Nebraska football opened the season with a 40-7 win over UTEP. Josh Petersen and Jack Mitchell have your Saturday night postgame to talk all things Huskers, from the win to previewing the Colorado matchup.
In this story:
RELAUNCH WEEK comes to a close with live reaction to Nebraska's 40-7 win over UTEP! Join Josh Peterson and Jack Mitchell for their thoughts on Dylan Raiola, the revamped offense, what stood out, and what it means going into Colorado week!
