I-80 Club: Indiana Is 6-0! How? Kyle Robbins On Coach Cigs and the Matchup vs. Nebraska
Kyle Robbins joins Josh Peterson to discuss the 6-0 Indiana Hoosiers ahead of the massive game vs. Nebraska on Saturday.
In this story:
Kyle Robbins joins Josh Peterson to discuss the 6-0 Indiana Hoosiers ahead of the massive game vs. Nebraska on Saturday. Kyle talks about the hiring of Curt Cignetti, how the roster has gotten to this point already, and Kurtis Rourke being surrounded by so much talent on offense. They also dive into the Indiana defense and if cracks showed vs. Northwestern.
