I-80 Club: Indiana Is 6-0! How? Kyle Robbins On Coach Cigs and the Matchup vs. Nebraska

Kyle Robbins joins Josh Peterson to discuss the 6-0 Indiana Hoosiers ahead of the massive game vs. Nebraska on Saturday.

Josh Peterson

Indiana Is 6-0! How? Kyle Robbins On Coach Cigs and the Matchup vs. Nebraska | I-80 Club Plus One
Indiana Is 6-0! How? Kyle Robbins On Coach Cigs and the Matchup vs. Nebraska | I-80 Club Plus One
Kyle Robbins joins Josh Peterson to discuss the 6-0 Indiana Hoosiers ahead of the massive game vs. Nebraska on Saturday. Kyle talks about the hiring of Curt Cignetti, how the roster has gotten to this point already, and Kurtis Rourke being surrounded by so much talent on offense. They also dive into the Indiana defense and if cracks showed vs. Northwestern.

Josh Peterson
JOSH PETERSON

Josh Peterson covers Husker football and college football for Sports Illustrated. His insights into the game provide readers with in-depth analysis and engaging commentary on the latest developments in Nebraska football. With a passion for sports journalism, Josh brings a keen understanding of the dynamics of college football, focusing on the rich history and culture surrounding the Nebraska Cornhuskers. His work reflects a commitment to delivering accurate and timely information, making him a reliable source for fans and followers of the sport.

