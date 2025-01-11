I-80 Club: Is Dylan Raiola Forcing Things At Nebraska?
On this week's Saturday Morning Coffee Show, Jack Mitchell explained to Josh Peterson why the end of Nebraska's win over Boston College rubbed him the wrong way. Not only was it because of the reaction to the slide and penalty, but also with how he celebrated the win making his way around the field. Debate has followed in the two weeks, but he and Josh haven't had a chance to dive into it too much.
Below is a lightly edited transcript of their conversation on the podcast.
Jack: It came off as really weird and forced. And like he was trying to play a role he was assigned when he did that celebration by himself. It's not the worst problem in the world for sure, but he does come off to me that he's like really trying hard to play a specific role and it feels forced sometimes. And I felt that a couple of times during that bowl game. Like I said, is it a huge problem? I don't know, probably not. Might it dissipate? For sure.
Josh: Is he an 18-year-old, you know? Is he a freshman? Like maybe it's just growing up. I take in a lot of Dallas Cowboys content. And one of the things that they talked about this year, especially early when things weren't going their way was like Micah Parsons and how he talks like he thinks a leader should talk. And a lot of the Cowboys beat writers were like, why is he acting this way? He doesn't need to act this way. He should stop acting this way. Like just be a player. You know, like just play on the field and then who cares? You don't have to act like a leader. Your play will do the talking. I do wonder, Jack, if he feels like I am, I am the quarterback, I have to act a very particular way. And so that would be my guess. If you are reading it correctly, if everyone in here is reading it correctly, that would be my guess. You know, the other thing I would say, he is 19, maybe hasn't figured out who he is yet.
Jack: It struck me super weird at the moment. It came off to me really weird. I don't think it's a huge concern. I'm not worried about what it is. Like just in a moment, it felt bizarre to me. That's all. If I had a concern about it, it's just that he's trying too hard to be sure that he comes off as something that isn't kind of naturally who he is, right? That doesn't sound very fun. That doesn't sound like a great environment to be really good. Now, like somebody else said, he's young. I think there's a chance it just starts to become more natural. He's the youngest guy in the room. When you're the older guy in the room, you just kind of naturally grow into those things. I kind of get it, but I wanted to see the entire team doing that, not one dude, you know?
Josh: Matt says, upset about how a 19-year-old celebrated is such an old take. And then (Josh) Dilo says, I'm not proud of myself, but can't help it. That's interesting, that he's frustrated that he is frustrated by it.
Jack: I guess it is about how he celebrates. It's not about over celebration. It’s more about awkward celebration.
Josh: And you were someone also with the slide thing, right? That he got up, you didn't like that too, that he got up and got in the guy's face.
Jack: I thought it felt forced, yeah. I thought it felt like he had to do that.
To see more, watch the segment on the video below! And for access to the entire conversation, consider becoming a member of the I-80 Club today! Do so at patreon.com/I80Club.
MORE: How to Watch Nebraska Women’s Basketball at Rutgers: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
MORE: How to Watch Nebraska Men’s Basketball at No. 20 Purdue: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
MORE: Will Nebraska Football Make Special Teams Special Again?
MORE: Cinematic Recap for Nebraska Women's Basketball's Upset Over No. 20 Michigan State
MORE: The Stretch Big: Purdue Basketball Preview with Joe Jackson
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.