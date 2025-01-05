All Huskers

I-80 Club: Which Football Program Did Nebraska Fans Hate The Most?

Josh Peterson and Jack Mitchell go through Husker football history to find the eras of peak hate in rivalries.

Jack Mitchell, Josh Peterson

Which Football Program Did Nebraska Fans Hate The Most?
Which Football Program Did Nebraska Fans Hate The Most? / I-80 Club
In this story:

Josh Peterson and Jack Mitchell go through Husker football history to find the eras of peak hate in rivalries vs. Oklahoma, Colorado, Kansas State, Missouri, and Texas. Which program did you hate the most and in what year(s) did it happen?

Watch the discussion above! And to watch this entire episode, become a Patron today for as low as $5 a month: patreon.com/i80club.

MORE: Carriker Gut Reaction: Nebraska's Huge Portal Additions, Foley Out, Fidone Leaving

MORE: Nebraska Parting Ways With Special Teams Coordinator Ed Foley

MORE: Gallery: Husker Men Get Hard-Fought Win Over UCLA

MORE: Nebraska Tight End Thomas Fidone Leaving NU

MORE: After Nebrasketball: PBA Remains a Nightmare for Opponents

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Jack Mitchell
JACK MITCHELL

Jack Mitchell is an enthusiastic voice for Husker Sports, capturing the essence of the true common fan. His insights and commentary reflect a deep passion for Nebraska athletics, making him a relatable figure among fellow supporters. Jack's work can also be heard on KLIN Radio, where he shares his perspectives on various sports topics, further engaging with the community. In addition to his writing, Jack is actively involved in professional associations such as the Nebraska Bar Association and the Nebraska Broadcasters Association. His commitment to both sports and community engagement highlights his multifaceted interests and expertise in the field.

Josh Peterson
JOSH PETERSON

Josh Peterson covers Husker football and college football for Sports Illustrated. His insights into the game provide readers with in-depth analysis and engaging commentary on the latest developments in Nebraska football. With a passion for sports journalism, Josh brings a keen understanding of the dynamics of college football, focusing on the rich history and culture surrounding the Nebraska Cornhuskers. His work reflects a commitment to delivering accurate and timely information, making him a reliable source for fans and followers of the sport.

Home/Football