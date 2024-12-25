Idaho Transfer Defensive Back Andrew Marshall Commits to Nebraska
Nebraska football has picked up a Christmas Day commitment out of the transfer portal.
Former Idaho defensive back and return man Andrew Marshall made the announcement on social media Wednesday. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Marshall played in 26 games over two seasons for the Vandals. As a true freshman in 2023, he tallied 22 tackles and deflected five passes. This fall, he notched 50 tackles, three deflected passes, and forced a fumble.
The newest Husker is a talented return man as well. In 2024, Marshall averaged 40.9 yards per kickoff return on eight attempts, taking one to the house. He averaged 10.7 yards per punt return on 14 attempts, also scoring one touchdown.
