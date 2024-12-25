All Huskers

Idaho Transfer Defensive Back Andrew Marshall Commits to Nebraska

The Huskers pick up a Christmas Day commitment out of the portal.

Kaleb Henry

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) reaches for the ball with tight coverage by Idaho Vandals defensive back Andrew Marshall on Aug 31, 2024.
Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) reaches for the ball with tight coverage by Idaho Vandals defensive back Andrew Marshall on Aug 31, 2024. / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Nebraska football has picked up a Christmas Day commitment out of the transfer portal.

Former Idaho defensive back and return man Andrew Marshall made the announcement on social media Wednesday. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Marshall played in 26 games over two seasons for the Vandals. As a true freshman in 2023, he tallied 22 tackles and deflected five passes. This fall, he notched 50 tackles, three deflected passes, and forced a fumble.

The newest Husker is a talented return man as well. In 2024, Marshall averaged 40.9 yards per kickoff return on eight attempts, taking one to the house. He averaged 10.7 yards per punt return on 14 attempts, also scoring one touchdown.

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

