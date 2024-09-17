All Huskers

IlliniGuys Talk Nebraska Football with Kaleb Henry: What the Huskers Have, Game Prediction

HuskerMax and Nebraska Cornhuskers on SI's Kaleb Henry breaks down Nebraska to Mike Cagley with "I on the Illini". The two dig into what the Huskers have on defense, offense, and special teams. Kaleb also gives his score prediction for the game.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs Illinois Fighting Illini Football Preview #399
Nebraska Cornhuskers vs Illinois Fighting Illini Football Preview #399 / IlliniGuys
In this story:

You can watch the full appearance above. Get more from the IlliniGuys here.

Published
Kaleb Henry

KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

