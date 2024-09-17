IlliniGuys Talk Nebraska Football with Kaleb Henry: What the Huskers Have, Game Prediction
HuskerMax and Nebraska Cornhuskers on SI's Kaleb Henry breaks down Nebraska to Mike Cagley with "I on the Illini". The two dig into what the Huskers have on defense, offense, and special teams. Kaleb also gives his score prediction for the game.
You can watch the full appearance above. Get more from the IlliniGuys here.
