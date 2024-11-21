Matt Rhule Calls Out NCAA, Michigan Football and Connor Stalions For Sign-Stealing Scandal
Nebraska defensive back DeShon Singleton is likely nearing the end of his college football career.
He has spent the past three seasons at Nebraska, appearing in 27 games. However, his 2023 campaign was cut short after just five games due to an injury, eliminating the possibility of redshirting and returning for another season. Since the limit for how many games a redshirting player can play is four, Singleton was disqualified for appearing in just one play in a fifth game.
The injury occurred on the first snap against Michigan when Singleton was blocked on a running play. Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule suggested that Michigan’s sign-stealing controversy led by Connor Stalions may have influenced the block, as they could have anticipated Singleton’s positioning on the play.
In an effort to secure Singleton an additional year of eligibility, Rhule appealed to the NCAA, arguing that the Michigan game might eventually be stricken from the record books due to the controversy. If that were to happen, Singleton’s total games played would drop to four, making him eligible for a redshirt year. However, the NCAA rejected Rhule’s argument.
"What happened with Deshon is obviously he went to junior college and then came here and played four games, and then one play against Michigan," Rhule said. " I petitioned to the NCAA because obviously, everything that happened against Michigan last year seems like there is some cloak of whatever. He got cracked on a run play. Did they know it was a run play? Or is that game going to count in a couple of years? So I thought he shouldn’t have gotten penalized for one play in a game that, in my mind, that’s not even a real game. The NCAA disagreed, so he did not get that year back."
Even though his appeal was unsuccessful, Rhule thinks that Singleton would have likely gone to the NFL even if he had been able to return to Nebraska for another season. He has been an anchor in the secondary for a Nebraska defense that has had a very good season.
"I think Deshon would probably have that year and say, ‘Coach, thanks a lot I’m going to take my talents to the next level’ because I think he’s doing a really good job," Rhule said." But I wanted him to do that. Academically he could use that year to finish his degree so I thought he deserved that, but the NCAA disagreed.”
Although he did not mention Stalions by name, it is clear that Rhule has some animosity toward him and Michigan for their sign-stealing scandal that took the college football world by storm last season.
