Matt Rhule Shares Nebraska Football Insights With Josh Pate
Year 3 outlook, lessons from his first two seasons in Lincoln and more.
In this story:
Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule joins Josh Pate in the latest edition of the 2025 Pate State Speaker Series. How are things in Lincoln as Rhule enters Year 3 as head coach of the Huskers? Will they be able to compete for a Big Ten title? What are some of the lessons he has learned along the way?
Rhule explains why great head coaching candidates aren’t always former play callers, and he stresses the importance of maintaining elite standards regardless of the results on the playing field.
Hit the play button above to watch the show.
