Most Essential Players for Nebraska Football in 2025

The Common Fans discuss the most essential players for the Nebraska football team in the coming season.

TJ Birkel

Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola smiles during the second half of Huskers' game against Wisconsin on Nov. 23, 2024 in Lincoln.
Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola smiles during the second half of Huskers' game against Wisconsin on Nov. 23, 2024 in Lincoln. / Nebraska Athletics
  • Optimism abounds at numerous positions of need. 
  • While expectations are high for Matt Rhule in year 3, the Huskers will need numerous players who have been in the program for several years to take the next step. 
  • They also need multiple transfers to have an immediate impact. 
  • Dylan = obvious #1. 
  • Who comes after Emmett Johnson in the RB room?
  • WR Dane Key highlights a talented transfer class.
  • Riley Van Poppel headlines a talented but unproven group of underclassmen. 
  • Let’s not forget about special teams…

And much more on the latest edition of the Common Fan Podcast! 

Listen on the Common Fan website, Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeartRadio, and PocketCasts.

Or watch above!

TJ Birkel
TJ BIRKEL

T.J. Birkel is the creator and co-host of the Common Fan Podcast, a Nebraska football podcast focused entirely on Husker football, all the time. We aim to create meaningful episodes and written commentary that fans like us will enjoy, infused with heavy doses of fun and frivolity. We work hard to cover the latest Husker news of the day; to provide insightful commentary and analysis on all things Husker football; and to bring unique stories and perspectives that may not be covered by the media but that Common Fans will enjoy. GBR for LIFE!

