Nebraska-Colorado Football Kickoff Time Announced
The latest meeting between old Big 12 foes now has a kickoff time.
NBC announced Monday morning that it will carry the Sept. 7 contest. The Huskers and Buffs will play under the lights of Memorial Stadium for the first time in their historic rivalry, with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. CDT.
The NU-Colorado game will mark the first NBC broadcast inside Memorial Stadium since Thanksgiving Day 1965, when the Huskers completed a perfect regular season with a win over Oklahoma.
Nebraska leads the Colorado series 49-21-2, but the Buffaloes have won the last three games.
Additional game times and television information are expected by the end of May, including kickoff times for the games against UTEP (Aug. 31) and Northern Iowa (Sept. 14). Other special dates games may also be announced by the end of May.