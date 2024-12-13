All Huskers

Nebraska Defensive Back Koby Bretz Enters Transfer Portal

After four years in Lincoln, the Omaha native is moving on.

Kaleb Henry

Sep 23, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs tight end Nate Jones (17) catches a pass against Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Koby Bretz (26) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium.
Sep 23, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs tight end Nate Jones (17) catches a pass against Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Koby Bretz (26) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
In this story:

After four years in Lincoln, an Omaha native is moving on.

Nebraska football defensive back Koby Brentz is entering the transfer portal. Bretz has one year of eligibility remaining.

Out of Omaha Westside, Bretz made his debut as a true freshman in 2021 against Fordham. He would redshirt that season before also seeing action in just one game in 2022.

In 2023, Bretz saw his most playing time over 10 games. He made three tackles on the year. Bretz matched that number over five games this fall.

MORE: Has the Tony White 'Mystery' Been Solved

MORE: 10 Reasons to Believe Matt Rhule is the Guy Nebraska Needs

MORE: Nebraska Expected to Host Elite Wide Receiver Transfer Target from FIU

MORE: Missouri Transfer Edge Williams Nwaneri Commits to Nebraska

MORE: Former Husker Pitcher Kyle Perry Signs with Savannah Bananas

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Football