Nebraska Defensive Back Koby Bretz Enters Transfer Portal
After four years in Lincoln, the Omaha native is moving on.
In this story:
Nebraska football defensive back Koby Brentz is entering the transfer portal. Bretz has one year of eligibility remaining.
Out of Omaha Westside, Bretz made his debut as a true freshman in 2021 against Fordham. He would redshirt that season before also seeing action in just one game in 2022.
In 2023, Bretz saw his most playing time over 10 games. He made three tackles on the year. Bretz matched that number over five games this fall.
