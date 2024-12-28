All Huskers

Nebraska Defensive Back Koby Bretz Reverses Course, Exits Transfer Portal to Stay a Husker

Koby Bretz will not be moving on from Nebraska.

Kaleb Henry

Louisiana Tech tight end Nate Jones catches a pass against Nebraska defensive back Koby Bretz on Sept. 23, 2023.
Louisiana Tech tight end Nate Jones catches a pass against Nebraska defensive back Koby Bretz on Sept. 23, 2023. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
In this story:

As the transfer portal window draws to a close, another player has elected to exit and remain in Lincoln.

Nebraska defensive back Koby Bretz has reportedly withdrawn his name from the portal. He follows defensive lineman Keona Davis, who entered the portal early in the window then exited to stay a Husker.

Bretz, an Omaha Westside grad, entered his name in the portal a couple weeks ago. He has played in 17 games over four seasons in Lincoln, including five this fall. He has one year of eligility remaining.

