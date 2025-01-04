Nebraska Linebacker Ismael Smith Flores Enters Transfer Portal
On one of the last days to hit the transfer portal, another Nebraska football underclassman will be looking for a new home.
Because Nebraska played in the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 28, that extended the portal window for Husker underclassmen five more days. With compliance departments having 48 hours to complete paperwork, Jan. 4 should be the final day for news of a Nebraska underclassman leaving.
Ismael Smith Flores, a converted linebacker, will look to finish his career elsewhere. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.
Smith Flores played in just two games over two seasons in Lincoln, notching a tackle against UTEP. He redshirted in 2023 as he made the transition to linebacker.
A three-star prospect out of high school as a tight end, the Texas native had several Power Five offers and chose Nebraska over Iowa, among others.
