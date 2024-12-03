All Huskers

Nebraska Football Linebacker Mikai Gbayor to Enter Transfer Portal

Husker linebacker Mikai Gbayor will enter the transfer portal to play his final year of eligibility elsewhere.

Kaleb Henry

Nov 23, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker Mikai Gbayor (42) walks off with the Freedom Trophy after defeating the Wisconsin Badgers at Memorial Stadium.
Nov 23, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker Mikai Gbayor (42) walks off with the Freedom Trophy after defeating the Wisconsin Badgers at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
In this story:

The transfer portal news continued Monday evening for Nebraska football.

Junior linebacker Mikai Gbayor set to enter the portal when it opens this month. He has a year of eligibility remaining.

Gbayor redshirted in 2021 and did not see action until 2023. That season he played in all 12 games, with four starts, totalling 24 tackles and 3.0 tackles for loss. This year, Gbayor played in every game and made 12 starts, finishing with 49 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, and a sack.

Before coming to Lincoln, Gbayor was one of the top 10 recruits in the state of New Jersey by 247Sports. He had offers from several other top schools, and chose Nebraska over Kentucky, Michigan State, Ole Miss and West Virginia.

MORE: Nebraska Men's Basketball Receives Associated Press Top 25 Votes for Second Consecutive Week

MORE: Nebraska Women's Basketball Remains in Associated Press Top 25

MORE: NU Loses Again to Iowa: The Aftermath

MORE: Deja Vu All Over Again! Huskers Lose to Iowa in a Walk-off Gut Punch

MORE: Nebraska Defensive End Jimari Butler to Enter Transfer Portal

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Football