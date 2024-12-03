Nebraska Football Linebacker Mikai Gbayor to Enter Transfer Portal
The transfer portal news continued Monday evening for Nebraska football.
Junior linebacker Mikai Gbayor set to enter the portal when it opens this month. He has a year of eligibility remaining.
Gbayor redshirted in 2021 and did not see action until 2023. That season he played in all 12 games, with four starts, totalling 24 tackles and 3.0 tackles for loss. This year, Gbayor played in every game and made 12 starts, finishing with 49 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, and a sack.
Before coming to Lincoln, Gbayor was one of the top 10 recruits in the state of New Jersey by 247Sports. He had offers from several other top schools, and chose Nebraska over Kentucky, Michigan State, Ole Miss and West Virginia.
