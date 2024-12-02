Nebraska Football Linebacker Stefon Thompson to Enter Transfer Portal
Husker linebacker Stefon Thompson will enter the transfer portal to play his final year of eligibility elsewhere.
Another transfer portal departure from Nebraska football.
Linebacker Stefon Thompson is reportedly set to enter the portal when it opens this month. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
Thompson was at Syracuse for four years before Nebraska, utilizing a redshirt in 2022. While with the Orange, he played in 36 games with 21 starts, totaling 172 tackles.
In his lone season in Lincoln, Thompson played in 11 games with one start. He tallied 27 tackles and a fumble recovery.
