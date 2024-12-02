All Huskers

Nebraska Football Linebacker Stefon Thompson to Enter Transfer Portal

Husker linebacker Stefon Thompson will enter the transfer portal to play his final year of eligibility elsewhere.

Kaleb Henry

Stefon Thompson runs off the field with the ball after a Nebraska fumble recovery late in the first half vs. Wisconsin on Nov. 23, 2024 in Lincoln.
Stefon Thompson runs off the field with the ball after a Nebraska fumble recovery late in the first half vs. Wisconsin on Nov. 23, 2024 in Lincoln. / Nebraska Athletics
In this story:

Another transfer portal departure from Nebraska football.

Linebacker Stefon Thompson is reportedly set to enter the portal when it opens this month. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Thompson was at Syracuse for four years before Nebraska, utilizing a redshirt in 2022. While with the Orange, he played in 36 games with 21 starts, totaling 172 tackles.

In his lone season in Lincoln, Thompson played in 11 games with one start. He tallied 27 tackles and a fumble recovery.

KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

