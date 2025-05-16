Nebraska Football Listed as a Big Ten 'Dark Horse'
Nebraska football could have a big year coming in 2025.
A recent Big Ten Football primer looked at the league heading into the fall. Sports Illustrated writer Bryan Fischer plants the Big Red as one of the dark horses for the conference.
The Huskers are joined on that tier with the Illinois Fighting Illini. Illinois has been a trendy pick in 2025 to put up a good season and contend for a College Football Playoff berth.
"Beyond the early favorites, things get interesting. Illinois returns just about everybody from a 10–3 squad, while Nebraska gets a very favorable schedule and could be one to watch if Dylan Raiola takes the next step," Fischer writes.
Fischer says Nebraska and USC are in similar positions, having historical programs that have underperformed as members of the Big Ten.
"Yet nothing would do more for the reputation of the league more than if Nebraska and USC simply got their act together," Fischer writes. "Matt Rhule took a good first step with an elusive bowl game in Year 2, but Nebraska still lost more games than it should have and still isn’t close to the level it wants to get to."
Penn State is the title favorite. Fischer wonders if this is the year for James Franklin to get over the hump in big games.
"We’re about to find out as the excuse making will be limited in 2025 given that the Nittany Lions are as well positioned to win a national title as they perhaps ever have been coming into a season," Fischer writes.
Fischer also lists the Ohio State Buckeyes and Oregon Ducks as co-favorites. Not a tough decision there, as they were the national champion and CFP No. 1 seed last season, respectively. The pair played twice during the 2024 campaign, with the Ducks winning in the regular season and the Buckeyes taking the rematch in the Rose Bowl.
The next tier after the dark horses is for those "aiming high": Indiana Hoosiers, Iowa Hawkeyes, Michigan Wolverines, USC Trojans. Indiana was in the College Football Playoff last season and Michigan is just two years removed from a national title.
Those "battling for a bowl" are the Maryland Terrapins, Michigan State Spartans, Minnesota Golden Gophers, Rutgers Scarlet Knights, UCLA Bruins, Washington Huskies, and Wisconsin Badgers. Fischer says the Northwestern Wildcats and Purdue Boilermakers are simply building for the next year.
Elsewhere, Fischer lists Dylan Raiola as an "under-the-radar storyline" among the quarterbacks that could elevate their teams into CFP contenders.
Nebraska opens the season Aug. 28 against Cincinnati in Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium.
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 vs. Cincinnati (Kansas City) 8 p.m. CDT on ESPN
- Sep. 6 vs. Akron TBA
- Sep. 13 vs. Houston Christian TBA
- Sep. 20 vs. Michigan TBA
- Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State TBA
- Oct. 11 at Maryland TBA
- Oct. 18 at Minnesota TBA
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
- Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 vs Iowa TBA
Home games are bolded.
