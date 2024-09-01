All Huskers

Nebraska Football Listed as Touchdown Favorite Over Colorado in Early Betting Lines

The rematch of the former Big 12 rivalry contest between Nebraska and Colorado football has the Huskers as early favorites according to several betting lines.

Austin Jacobsen

Sep 9, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Omar Brown (12) and linebacker MJ Sherman (48) tackle Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Travis Hunter (12) in the second quarter at Folsom Field.
Sep 9, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Omar Brown (12) and linebacker MJ Sherman (48) tackle Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Travis Hunter (12) in the second quarter at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Let the fun begin for a classic Big 8/Big 12 rivalry matchup.

As Week 1 of the college football season wraps up over Labor Day weekend, the Nebraska football team leans into its second matchup of the year as early betting favorites. According to FanDuel, the Cornhuskers are set as 7½-point favorites as of Saturday night following Nebraska's 40-7 season-opening win over UTEP.

Vegas Insider sees Nebraska as a touchdown favorite, but lowered the spread to 6½. The over/under for the game is set at 59½ points.

Colorado opened its season with a challenging 31-26 win Thursday night against FCS foe North Dakota State. The Buffaloes went back and forth with the Bison before Travis Hunter's final touchdown catch sealed the win late for CU.

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) pulls in a touchdown reception past North Dakota State Bison
Aug 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) pulls in a touchdown reception past North Dakota State Bison cornerback Jailen Duffie (17) in the second half at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The matchup is a rematch from Week Two of the 2023 season, when Colorado took down the Huskers in Matt Rhule's first season as head coach 36-14 at Folsom Field. Deion Sanders leads Colorado into another season as its coach along with his son Shedeur as one of the top quarterbacks in the nation.

The quarterback duel between Sanders and freshman Dylan Raiola will heat up further after the five-star talent's season-opening performance against UTEP, passing for 238 yards and two scores.

The Nebraska-Colorado matchup will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CDT in Memorial Stadium with television coverage provided by NBC.

Austin Jacobsen

AUSTIN JACOBSEN

