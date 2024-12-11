All Huskers

Nebraska Offensive Lineman Jacob Hood Enters Transfer Portal

After just three games over two seasons in Lincoln, Jacob Hood will head elsewhere.

The first transfer portal exit from Nebraska football on the offensive line is here.

Jacob Hood has entered the portal. The Husker sophomore has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Hood appeared in just three games over his two seasons in Lincoln. He joined the Huskers after one year at Georgia, where he redshirted during their national title run in 2022.

