All Huskers

Nebraska Football Officially Names Dylan Raiola Week 1 Starter

Five-star freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola will lead the Nebraska Cornhuskers into their season-opening matchup with UTEP.

Austin Jacobsen

Quarterback Dylan Raiola calls signals during a Nebraska football practice on Aug. 13, 2024.
Quarterback Dylan Raiola calls signals during a Nebraska football practice on Aug. 13, 2024. / Nebraska Athletics
In this story:

The story will officially begin on Aug. 31 for Dylan Raiola.

On Wednesday morning, Nebraska football named the five-star freshman quarterback as the starter for the season-opening contest against UTEP at Memorial Stadium. Raiola beat out returning starter Heinrich Haarberg and fellow freshman Daniel Kaelin.

Raiola had flipped from his original Georgia commitment to Nebraska in December, prior to leading the spring and fall camp headlines for the Huskers. The freshman has been a significant talking point from national pundits regarding his play style (and hairstyle) and comparison to NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The 6-3 freshman connected on 16-of-22 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns during the Nebraska Red-White Spring Game, but coach Matt Rhule was reserved in his judgement to name a starter until fall camp. Rhule will speak on the Huskers Radio Network's "Sports Nightly" program Wednesday evening, where Raiola is expected to be a topic of conversation.

Dylan Raiola throws a touchdown pass during the 2024 Nebraska football Red-White spring game.
Dylan Raiola throws a touchdown pass during the 2024 Nebraska football Red-White spring game. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Nebraska's offense struggled in 2023 behind three different starters - Haarberg, Jeff Sims, and Chubba Purdy - who combined to throw at a 52% completion rate for 1,631 yards, 10 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions.

Raiola will aim to continue his family's Nebraska legacy, as his father Dominic earned All-America honors while starting at center for the Huskers in 2000. Dominic's jersey is retired by Nebraska while his uncle, Donovan, is the team's offensive line coach.

MORE: New NFL Mock Draft Predicts Nebraska Defender in First Round

MORE: Dave Feit: What to Expect From Nebraska’s Dylan Raiola in Year 1

MORE: Alex Bullock: Nebraska Football 'Unlimited on Offense' with New Weapons

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI , following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Austin Jacobsen

AUSTIN JACOBSEN

Austin Jacobsen is a radio broadcaster and former Sports Director in Central Nebraska. He has seen the Cornhusker state from all corners; growing up in the Panhandle, completing his college degree in Kearney, working in the rural Sandhills, and now residing in Omaha. Austin is a statewide, regional, and national radio award winner and can usually be found at a high school football field on Friday nights and tuning in to the Huskers wherever they travel. If he is not on the road, Austin enjoys movie dates with his girlfriend and their dog, Ava.

Home/Football