Nebraska Football Opponent Preview: Grit Matchup vs. Northwestern
When the Nebraska Cornhuskers step onto the turf at Memorial Stadium in late October, they'll do so with more than just another Big Ten game on their minds. Awaiting them is a familiar foe, the Northwestern Wildcats. That’s one of the conference's most quietly vexing matchups over the past decade.
It’s not a game circled by national media, but for Nebraska fans, it carries a weighty reputation: tight finishes, unexpected drama, and just enough chaos to keep everyone on edge. Since 2017, five of these meetings have been decided by a single score, and more often than not, the outcome has hung in the balance late in the fourth quarter.
Memorial Stadium Will be Carrying Familiar Turf, Unfamiliar Comfort
This year, under the guidance of Matt Rhule, the Huskers aim to rewrite the narrative. With a tougher, deeper roster and a maturing quarterback in Dylan Raiola, Nebraska is looking to turn this grudge match into a statement win. But Northwestern, now fully under the leadership of David Braun, brings a confident, reshaped team to Lincoln that won't make it easy.
The only certain thing is that the Memorial Stadium will be rocking. Nebraska’s home-field advantage is among the most storied in college football, but Northwestern has never seemed intimidated by the red wave. These games often slip into gritty, slow-burning slugfests, especially late in the season. The energy of Husker Nation will be crucial in setting the tone early. Especially because history shows that once Northwestern gains traction, they’re a difficult team to shake.
David Braun’s Resurgence Plan Bears Fruit
After taking over the program in the wake of Pat Fitzgerald’s abrupt departure in 2023, David Braun has quickly become one of the Big Ten’s most surprising success stories. Braun led the Wildcats to an improbable 8-5 season that year, capped off by a gritty 14-7 win over Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl. It was the kind of turnaround few outside of Evanston predicted. Since then, Braun has built momentum with solid recruiting and key transfer additions, helping Northwestern notch early road wins at Maryland and Purdue in 2024.
Now entering his third season, Braun’s influence is unmistakable. The Wildcats are built on resilience, defense, and opportunism, everything that can frustrate a more talented team that takes them lightly. Nebraska won’t make that mistake again, especially after the grueling battle they fought to win 17–9 in Lincoln in 2023.
A New Quarterback Brings New Life
The Wildcats’ offense has undergone some major changes in 2025, most notably at quarterback. Graduate transfer Preston Stone arrives from SMU after a productive 2023 season, where he threw for 3,197 yards and 28 touchdowns. His presence brings a new level of poise and playmaking to a Northwestern offense that struggled to find consistency in previous years.
Without veteran wide receiver Bryce Kirtz, the receiving corps is a work in progress. However, newcomers like Griffin Wilde, who dominated at South Dakota State with a 1,000-yard season, and redshirt sophomore Frank Covey IV give Stone some intriguing targets. That said, Coach Braun has tempered expectations, calling his receiving group “unproven.” It’s an area Nebraska’s defense may be able to exploit.
The run game will be anchored by veteran Cam Porter, a steady presence who totaled 501 yards and six touchdowns last season. Alongside him is redshirt junior Joseph Himon II, giving the Wildcats some solid depth. While Northwestern traditionally runs a pro-style offense, the addition of Stone’s mobility could signal more RPOs and designed quarterback runs in Offensive Coordinator Zach Lujan’s second year.
For Nebraska, the defensive line matchup is key. Northwestern's offensive front is typically technical and efficient, but rarely overwhelming. That makes this a golden opportunity for Nebraska’s D-line to assert dominance. Transfer additions like Williams Nwaneri from Missouri could give the Huskers an edge in collapsing the pocket and forcing the Wildcats into uncomfortable passing situations.
If Nebraska can win on early downs and put Northwestern behind the chains, it’ll control the game’s tempo.
Husker Offense Will Have Weapons in Place, But Execution Matters
Offensively, the pieces are there for Nebraska. Dylan Raiola is growing into his role as a leader and playmaker, and he’ll have protection from a retooled offensive line bolstered by high-profile transfers like Rocco Spindler (Notre Dame) and Elijah Pritchett (Alabama). Their cohesion against Northwestern’s disciplined front seven will be critical.
In the passing game, Raiola will look to stretch the field with returning weapon Jacory Barney Jr., while newcomers Dane Key from Kentucky and Nyziah Hunter from Cal add more versatility. Offensive Coordinator Dana Holgorsen may opt for quick screens and tempo-based calls early to shake Northwestern’s rhythm and avoid falling into the Wildcats’ defensive trap.
In the red zone, execution will be key. Northwestern doesn’t give up points easily, and Nebraska must finish drives with touchdowns rather than field goals. That responsibility will fall on both the offensive line and Raiola’s poise under pressure.
Stakes Can Be A Defining Game
Nebraska’s aspirations to contend for the division mean this matchup is a must-win. With USC and UCLA on the horizon in November, the Huskers can’t afford to trip over what has historically been a trap opponent. For Northwestern, a win in Lincoln could help punch their ticket to another bowl game and serve as a major statement for Braun’s continuing rebuild.
For Matt Rhule and his staff, this game isn’t just about talent because it’s about discipline, maturity, and execution. Nebraska fans have seen enough heartbreak in this matchup to know that nothing is guaranteed, even at home.
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 (Thursday) vs. Cincinnati (Kansas City) 8 p.m. ESPN
- Sep. 6 vs. Akron 6:30 p.m. CDT BTN
- Sep. 13 vs. Houston Christian 11 a.m. FS1
- Sep. 20 vs. Michigan 2:30 p.m. CBS
- Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State 11/2:30/3
- Oct. 11 at Maryland TBA
- Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. FOX
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
- Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS
Home games are bolded. All times central.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.