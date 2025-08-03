Nebraska Football Opponent Preview: Lincoln Hosts Hollywood
Lincoln is no stranger to big football games. But on Nov. 1, the city will be buzzing with a different kind of energy. This isn’t just another conference matchup, as it will be a cultural collision. If that’s not the correct way to say it, then it’s surely a classic Midwest-versus-West Coast showdown wrapped in the high stakes of a newly expanded Big Ten Conference.
That’s when the Nebraska Cornhuskers will welcome the USC Trojans to Memorial Stadium for their first Big Ten meeting in Memorial Stadium. It won’t just be about football because it will be about identity, tradition, and the direction of college football’s future.
Nebraska Hosts USC in Big Ten Collision of Cultures
For Nebraska fans, this game is more than a red-letter date on the calendar. It’s a moment of truth, a prime opportunity to test Matt Rhule’s team against one of the nation’s flashiest programs.
Nebraska’s best chance to grab this game by the horns lies in its ability to control the line of scrimmage. For the Huskers, the blueprint is straightforward: dominate physically, wear down the Trojans, and keep the football away from Lincoln Riley’s turbo-charged offense.
USC’s biggest weakness in 2024 was stopping the run. Their defense allowed more than 140 rushing yards per game and struggled to plug gaps against more physical opponents. That vulnerability is precisely what Nebraska’s offense will aim to exploit.
Running backs like Emmett Johnson, known for his no-nonsense, between-the-tackles style, will be crucial in setting the tone. And with Nebraska’s offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen tailoring a system built on time of possession and mistake-free execution, every carry will count.
The quarterback, likely Dylan Raiola, will also need to play a clean and composed game. The Trojans might struggle with consistency on defense. If Nebraska can control the ball, limit mistakes, and turn long drives into points, it’ll force USC to play from behind in an environment built to rattle even the steadiest of quarterbacks.
Matt Rhule’s Huskers Bring the Hammer
On the flip side, Nebraska’s defense will face a major test in USC’s air-raid offense. Though the Trojans lost superstar quarterback Caleb Williams, now with the Chicago Bears after going first overall in the 2024 NFL draft, they’ve reloaded with Jayden Maiava, a talented transfer from UNLV. Maiava steps into Riley’s quick-tempo system, which thrives on spreading defenses out and hitting big plays downfield.
That puts a spotlight on Nebraska’s linebackers and secondary, who must tackle well in space and avoid the coverage breakdowns that USC loves to exploit. It’ll be a chess match between discipline and speed, and the Huskers’ ability to stay fundamentally sound on defense could decide the game.
Riley vs. Rhule Will Showcase Brains and Brawn on the Sidelines
The sideline battle in this game is a matchup of coaching opposites. Matt Rhule brings a gritty, developmental philosophy that emphasizes toughness, fundamentals, and long-term growth. His teams often peak late in the season, which is a positive sign as the November chill begins to settle in Lincoln.
Lincoln Riley, on the other hand, is one of the most offensively gifted minds in college football. His teams are always dangerous, armed with elite playmakers and aggressive passing schemes that challenge defenses on every snap. But while Riley’s offenses have dazzled, his teams have also tended to stumble late in the year. And it’s a pattern Nebraska fans hope will continue.
And don’t sleep on special teams. In a cold, potentially windy environment, field position and clutch kicking could become game-defining factors. Nebraska’s place kicker could play a major role if the game goes down to the wire.
A Short History with Big Stakes
The rivalry between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the USC Trojans is a brief but intense one. It was marked by a handful of memorable matchups that have largely gone in favor of the Trojans. The two teams have met a total of six times in their history, with USC holding an all-time record of 5-0-1.
The series began with a home-and-home series that saw the teams meet in consecutive years. The first game took place in Los Angeles on September 20, 1969, where USC defeated Nebraska with a final score of 31-21.
The very next season, on September 19, 1970, the teams met again. This game, also played in Los Angeles, ended in a 21-21 tie, a hard-fought battle that would be the only non-loss for Nebraska in the series.
The rivalry was renewed in the mid-2000s with another home-and-home series. In 2006, Nebraska traveled to Los Angeles and was defeated by a dominant USC team, 28-10.
The following year, in 2007, the Trojans visited Lincoln. USC, led by a high-powered offense, secured a convincing 49-31 victory. These two games highlighted the strength of the Trojans' program during that era and are often remembered as a showcase of USC's explosive talent.
Arguably, the most exciting game in the series was the 2014 Holiday Bowl in San Diego. This game was a back-and-forth offensive shootout that saw the Trojans emerge victorious with a narrow 45-42 win.
Last year, in USC's first season in the Big Ten, the Trojan were victorious 28-20.
In the new single-division Big Ten, every conference win matters more than ever. For Nebraska, beating USC would be a signature win under Matt Rhule and a sign that the program is ready to compete at the highest level. It would silence critics, ignite the fanbase, and catapult the Huskers into serious postseason conversations.
For USC, the stakes are just as high. A loss on the road to a physical Big Ten opponent could derail playoff hopes and raise questions about their ability to adapt to the rugged style of play the conference demands.
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 (Thursday) vs. Cincinnati (Kansas City) 8 p.m. ESPN
- Sep. 6 vs. Akron 6:30 p.m. CDT BTN
- Sep. 13 vs. Houston Christian 11 a.m. FS1
- Sep. 20 vs. Michigan 2:30 p.m. CBS
- Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State 11/2:30/3
- Oct. 11 at Maryland TBA
- Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. FOX
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
- Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS
Home games are bolded. All times central.
