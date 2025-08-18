Nebraska Football Opponent Preview: Rose Bowl Showdown at UCLA
There are big games, and then there are games that feel like they belong on a movie poster. Nebraska football is getting one of those this fall as the Cornhuskers pack their bags and head to Pasadena.
Well, it’s not just another stop on the schedule because it’s a chance to prove that Nebraska belongs among the Big Ten’s elite. And all while stepping into one of the most iconic venues in sports.
For the UCLA Bruins, this is an opportunity to stamp their new era under head coach DeShaun Foster. If they win, they will have a statement win in front of their home crowd. However, Husker fans are all hyped up for their favorites to perform on the gridiron.
Nebraska and UCLA: A Rivalry at a Crossroads
Nebraska and UCLA share an evenly balanced history that is short on games despite going back to 1946, with the all-time series tied at 7-7. That makes this meeting a chance for one program to claim bragging rights and finally take the edge.
Fans don’t have to look far back for meaningful encounters. In 2024, UCLA took over Nebraska in a 27-20 victory that was every bit the physical battle Husker fans expected.
However, Husker fans will also remember the 2015 Foster Farms Bowl. That’s where Nebraska turned the tables with a 37-29 win in a high-scoring thriller. Each side has had its day, which only makes this year’s clash in the Rose Bowl feel even bigger.
The setting adds to the drama. With over 89,000 seats and decades of college football history, the Rose Bowl isn’t just a stadium; it’s a stage. For Nebraska, it’s their first visit to Pasadena since UCLA officially joined the Big Ten. It's surely a detail that raises the stakes and adds fresh weight to the rivalry.
UCLA heads into 2025 with plenty of intrigue. DeShaun Foster is entering his second season as head coach, and he has already reshaped the program’s identity. One of the biggest moves was the hiring of offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri. He who brings with him an RPO-heavy scheme after a successful stint at Indiana.
The Bruins’ attack will be led by quarterback Nico Iamaleava. He is a highly touted transfer from Tennessee who boasts an 11-3 record as a starter. And that’s a reputation for making big plays with both his arm and his legs.
But not everything in Los Angeles is rosy. UCLA’s offensive line is still unsettled after a year of constant rotation. Even with additions from the transfer portal, protection remains a concern, and against a physical Nebraska front, that weakness could quickly become the story of the game.
On defense, the Bruins are revising almost from scratch in the secondary. All five starters from last year’s unit are gone, replaced by a mix of transfers, including Key Lawrence from Ole Miss and Andre Jordan Jr. from Oregon State.
Nebraska’s Game Plan for Pasadena
For Nebraska, the formula for success will look familiar. The Cornhuskers want to establish their identity as a run-first, physical team. Returning tailback Emmett Johnson is central to that plan, with his ability to pound away at UCLA’s defensive front and open up the rest of the offense. If the Huskers can control the clock, wear down the Bruins, and avoid turnovers, the odds swing heavily in their favor.
Dylan Raiola, coming off a freshman season where he completed 67 percent of his passes for more than 2,800 yards, will also be tested. He’ll look to exploit UCLA’s rebuilt secondary with help from transfer receivers Dane Key and Nyziah Hunter.
The trenches, however, may be where this game is truly decided. If Nebraska’s offensive line can dictate terms, Raiola will have opportunities to shine, and the Huskers can keep UCLA’s fast-paced offense watching from the sidelines.
Special teams might also play a defining role. In a game expected to be close, field position and clutch kicks could prove decisive under the bright lights of Pasadena. This matchup is about more than the scoreboard. For Nebraska, a win at the Rose Bowl would be a statement to the rest of the Big Ten and the national college football landscape.
As kickoff approaches, the question becomes clear: Will Nebraska’s toughness wear down UCLA?
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 (Thursday) vs. Cincinnati (Kansas City) 8 p.m. ESPN
- Sep. 6 vs. Akron 6:30 p.m. CDT BTN
- Sep. 13 vs. Houston Christian 11 a.m. FS1
- Sep. 20 vs. Michigan 2:30 p.m. CBS
- Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State 11/2:30/3
- Oct. 11 at Maryland TBA
- Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. FOX
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
- Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS
Home games are bolded. All times central.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.