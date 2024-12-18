Nebraska Prepares for QB Grayson James and Boston College in Pinstripe Bowl
As Nebraska prepares for its matchup against Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl, the Huskers will be facing a different challenge under center than they would have a little over a month ago. With former starter Thomas Castellanos entering the transfer portal in November, Boston College has turned to junior quarterback Grayson James to lead its offense.
James, a transfer from FIU, has taken on a much larger role for the Eagles after Castellanos’ departure. While he doesn’t possess the dynamic rushing ability of Castellanos, James brings a steadier presence in the passing game. At 6-foot-3, James is more of a traditional pocket passer, relying on quick reads and efficient decision-making rather than scrambling to create plays.
James had limited opportunities this season before November, but he made the most of his starts once he took over the job. He stepped in earlier this year against Western Kentucky when Castellanos was unavailable, leading Boston College to a 21-20 comeback victory. James was calm under pressure, throwing a game-winning 8-yard touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter and adding a critical 1-yard rushing score to spark the Eagles’ rally. He finished that game 19-of-32 for 168 yards while showing his ability to manage a close contest.
In early November, James provided a spark off the bench in Boston College’s win over Syracuse. With the Eagles trailing, James replaced an inconsistent Castellanos in the third quarter and immediately steadied the offense. He went 5-of-6 for 51 yards and a touchdown, helping Boston College score on three straight possessions to complete the comeback. He then started the last three games of the season and went 2-1 in those games, with the only loss coming to SMU.
For Nebraska’s defense, James represents a different kind of test. While Castellanos was known for his ability to create chaos with his legs, James is more comfortable staying in the pocket and delivering accurate throws. This gives Nebraska’s defensive line an opportunity to focus on pressuring James without worrying as much about the quarterback escaping for big gains. However, Boston College’s offense has shown it can rally behind James when he’s in rhythm, so generating pressure early will be key for the Huskers.
Nebraska’s defense, one of the team’s strengths this season, will look to disrupt James’ timing and force him into difficult throws. If the Huskers can collapse the pocket and limit Boston College’s passing game, they’ll put themselves in a strong position to control the game.
The Pinstripe Bowl presents an opportunity for Nebraska to close the season on a high note, but James and Boston College will provide a worthy challenge. While the Eagles have had to adjust since benching their former starter, James has shown he’s more than ready to lead the offense. Nebraska’s preparation and ability to adapt to this newer-look Boston College attack will be crucial as the Huskers look to finish strong in New York.
