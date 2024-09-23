All Huskers

Nebraska Football vs. Rutgers Kickoff Time Announced

The Huskers and Scarlet Knights will play a midafternoon game on the first Saturday in October.

Kaleb Henry

Isaiah Neyor (middle) celebrates in the endzone after scoring Nebraska's first touchdown of the game.
Isaiah Neyor (middle) celebrates in the endzone after scoring Nebraska's first touchdown of the game. / Amarillo Mullen
In this story:

The Big Ten Conference has announced kickoff times for Oct. 5, with Nebraska football slated for a midafternoon game.

The Huskers will host Rutgers on Oct. 5 at 3 p.m. CDT. The Homecoming game will be broadcast nationally on FS1 with streaming on the Fox Sports App. Live radio coverage will also be available on the Huskers Radio Network.

Nebraska is 3-1, having lost its most recent game to Illinois. NU is at Purdue this weekend for an 11 a.m. CDT kick on Peacock. Rutgers is 3-0 and at Washington this Friday.

MORE: Doc's Diagnosis: Nebraska Football's Collapse Against Illinois

MORE: Common Fan: Nebraska Football Takes a Step Back in Loss to Illinois

MORE: Dave Feit: Hard Lessons and Silver Linings in Nebraska’s Loss to Illinois

MORE: Nebraska Volleyball’s Secret to Success: Playing for Each Other

MORE: Topline Takeaways: More Questions than Answers After Nebraska Loses to Illinois

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Kaleb Henry

KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Football