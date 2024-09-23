Nebraska Football vs. Rutgers Kickoff Time Announced
The Huskers and Scarlet Knights will play a midafternoon game on the first Saturday in October.
In this story:
The Big Ten Conference has announced kickoff times for Oct. 5, with Nebraska football slated for a midafternoon game.
The Huskers will host Rutgers on Oct. 5 at 3 p.m. CDT. The Homecoming game will be broadcast nationally on FS1 with streaming on the Fox Sports App. Live radio coverage will also be available on the Huskers Radio Network.
Nebraska is 3-1, having lost its most recent game to Illinois. NU is at Purdue this weekend for an 11 a.m. CDT kick on Peacock. Rutgers is 3-0 and at Washington this Friday.
MORE: Doc's Diagnosis: Nebraska Football's Collapse Against Illinois
MORE: Common Fan: Nebraska Football Takes a Step Back in Loss to Illinois
MORE: Dave Feit: Hard Lessons and Silver Linings in Nebraska’s Loss to Illinois
MORE: Nebraska Volleyball’s Secret to Success: Playing for Each Other
MORE: Topline Takeaways: More Questions than Answers After Nebraska Loses to Illinois
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published |Modified