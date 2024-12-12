All Huskers

Nebraska Wide Receiver Isaiah McMorris Enters Transfer Portal

The true freshman saw action in one game this fall.

Kaleb Henry

Isaiah McMorris
Isaiah McMorris / Nebraska Athletics
In this story:

The dynamic trio out of Bellevue West is gone.

Nebraska true freshman wide receiver Isaiah McMorris has entered the transfer portal. He has four years of eligibility remaining.

McMorris played in just one game this fall.

Part of a highly touted trio from Bellevue West near Omaha, McMorris joins Daniel Kaelin and Dae'vonn Hall in leaving after one season in Lincoln. The Thunderbirds gave Nebraska three signees from the same high school in the same class for the first time since 1987 (Creighton Prep).

MORE: Nebraska Tight End Nate Boerkircher Enters Transfer Portal

MORE: Nebraska Offensive Lineman Jacob Hood Enters Transfer Portal

MORE: Big Ten Conference Releases 2025 Football Schedules; Nebraska Opens League Slate Against Michigan Sept. 20

MORE: Nebraska Defensive Lineman Keona Davis Reverses Course, Exits Transfer Portal to Stay a Husker

MORE: Huskers Land at No. 11 in Final College Huddle Big Ten Rankings

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Football