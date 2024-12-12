Nebraska Wide Receiver Isaiah McMorris Enters Transfer Portal
The true freshman saw action in one game this fall.
In this story:
The dynamic trio out of Bellevue West is gone.
Nebraska true freshman wide receiver Isaiah McMorris has entered the transfer portal. He has four years of eligibility remaining.
McMorris played in just one game this fall.
Part of a highly touted trio from Bellevue West near Omaha, McMorris joins Daniel Kaelin and Dae'vonn Hall in leaving after one season in Lincoln. The Thunderbirds gave Nebraska three signees from the same high school in the same class for the first time since 1987 (Creighton Prep).
