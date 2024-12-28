Nebraska Wide Receiver Isaiah Neyor Enters Transfer Portal
As the transfer portal window draws to a close, another Husker is jumping in.
Wide receiver Isaiah Neyor is entering the portal as a grad transfer. He has one season of eligibility remaining.
Neyor had previously opted out of Nebraska's bowl game against Boston College in order to prepare for the NFL draft. In a now-deleted social media post, he said that "football has been more than just a game" for him.
"It's been a source of growth, discipline, and purpose," Neyor said. "Along the journey, I've faced some adversity but through those challenges, I've learned the power of perseverance and keeping faith, knowing that every obstacle is an opportunity to grow stronger."
After beginning his career at Wyoming and transferring to Lincoln via Texas, Neyor enjoyed a productive seasons for the Huskers. He caught 34 passes for 455 yards and five touchdowns, leading the team in receiving touchdowns and finishing second in receiving yards.
