Nebraska Wide Receiver Isaiah Neyor Enters Transfer Portal

After opting out of the bowl game and declaring for the NFL draft, the Husker wideout will enter the portal just before the window closes.

Kaleb Henry

Aug 31, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Isaiah Neyor (18) catches a pass against UTEP Miners linebacker Josiah Allen (22) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium.
Aug 31, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Isaiah Neyor (18) catches a pass against UTEP Miners linebacker Josiah Allen (22) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
As the transfer portal window draws to a close, another Husker is jumping in.

Wide receiver Isaiah Neyor is entering the portal as a grad transfer. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

Nebraska wide receiver Isaiah Neyor catches a 16-yard pass from quarterback Dylan Raiola against Colorado.
Nebraska wide receiver Isaiah Neyor catches a 16-yard pass from quarterback Dylan Raiola against Colorado. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Neyor had previously opted out of Nebraska's bowl game against Boston College in order to prepare for the NFL draft. In a now-deleted social media post, he said that "football has been more than just a game" for him.

"It's been a source of growth, discipline, and purpose," Neyor said. "Along the journey, I've faced some adversity but through those challenges, I've learned the power of perseverance and keeping faith, knowing that every obstacle is an opportunity to grow stronger."

Isaiah Neyor (middle) celebrates in the endzone after scoring Nebraska's first touchdown of the game. / Amarillo Mullen

After beginning his career at Wyoming and transferring to Lincoln via Texas, Neyor enjoyed a productive seasons for the Huskers. He caught 34 passes for 455 yards and five touchdowns, leading the team in receiving touchdowns and finishing second in receiving yards.

