All Huskers

Nebraska Linebacker Princewill Umanmielen to Enter Transfer Portal

After playing in 23 games in Lincoln, the Husker sophomore is off to the portal.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska linebacker Princewill Umanmielen brings down UTEP quarterback Cade McConnell for a short gain during the second quarter on Aug. 31, 2024.
Nebraska linebacker Princewill Umanmielen brings down UTEP quarterback Cade McConnell for a short gain during the second quarter on Aug. 31, 2024. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
In this story:

Another transfer portal entrant from Nebraska football.

Sophomore linebacker Princewill Umanmielen plans to enter the portal when it opens this month. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Umanmielen played in 11 games with one start as a true freshman in 2023. He tallied 22 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack with four quarterback hurries and was named a second-team freshman All-American by The Athletic.

This season, Umanmielen played in every game, finishing with 13 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks.

MORE: Report: Nebraska Football to Hire Kentucky's Daikiel Shorts as Wide Receivers Coach

MORE: Nebraska Football Quarterback Daniel Kaelin to Enter Transfer Portal

MORE: Nebraska Football's Manic Monday

MORE: Where Does Matt Rhule Turn for His Next Defensive Coordinator?

MORE: Adam Carriker's Gut Reaction: Dana Holgorsen Staying as Nebraska's Offensive Coordinator

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Football