Nebraska Linebacker Princewill Umanmielen to Enter Transfer Portal
After playing in 23 games in Lincoln, the Husker sophomore is off to the portal.
Another transfer portal entrant from Nebraska football.
Sophomore linebacker Princewill Umanmielen plans to enter the portal when it opens this month. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
Umanmielen played in 11 games with one start as a true freshman in 2023. He tallied 22 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack with four quarterback hurries and was named a second-team freshman All-American by The Athletic.
This season, Umanmielen played in every game, finishing with 13 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks.
