Nebraska’s 2025 Season Opener at Arrowhead Stadium is Symbolic of the Program's Future
Nebraska football’s 2025 season opener has taken on a new level of excitement and significance, as the Huskers will now face Cincinnati at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The home of the back-to-back Super Bowl champion Chiefs.
Previously scheduled for Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, the game has been moved more than 400 miles closer to Nebraska’s fanbase, making it a more accessible and special event for Husker Nation. This showdown will be part of college football's marquee opening week, with details like kickoff time and broadcast network to be finalized in the spring.
This game marks Nebraska’s return to Arrowhead Stadium, a venue the Huskers haven’t played in since the 2006 Big 12 Championship Game against Oklahoma. The team’s history at Arrowhead includes a memorable win over Oklahoma State during the 1998 regular season. Now, nearly two decades later, Nebraska will look to create new memories on the same field.
For Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola, this game holds particular significance. Raiola, one of the nation’s top young talents, has frequently expressed his admiration for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes, known for his creativity, arm strength and leadership, has inspired a new generation of quarterbacks, including Raiola. Playing in the stadium Mahomes calls home will undoubtedly be a thrilling opportunity for Raiola, offering him a chance to follow in the footsteps of one of his idols, if only for a night.
The setting at Arrowhead adds another layer of intrigue and energy to the season opener. Known for its passionate fanbase and electric atmosphere, Arrowhead is one of the NFL’s most iconic venues. With Nebraska’s own loyal following expected to pack the stands, the environment should feel like a home game for the Huskers, giving them a unique edge to start the season. It will also be a familiar site for Chiefs fans who are used to seeing a sea of red fill the stands at Arrowhead.
This move highlights the Huskers’ growing excitement as they prepare to usher in a new chapter of Nebraska football. With rising stars like Raiola and the innovation of offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen, Nebraska fans have every reason to be optimistic. The matchup at Arrowhead isn’t just a football game—it’s a moment to celebrate the program’s past, its present, and the promise of an exciting future.
