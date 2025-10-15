All Huskers

Nebraska’s Rising Ceiling, Rhule Rumors, and the Gopher Test Ahead

Josh Peterson joins the Common Fans to discuss all the latest with Husker football. 

Oct 11, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) throws during the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium.
/ Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
The Penn State question:

  • Would Matt Rhule leave for Happy Valley? 
  • How high would he be on PSU’s list?
  • Does anybody really know anything? 
  • What Penn State needs to show their fans. 
  • What Matt Rhule needs to hear to stay.

On the upcoming game against Minnesota:

  • Would Husker fans actually like P.J. Fleck if he was Nebraska’s coach?
  • Assessing where quarterback Drake Lindsey fits among the QBs the Blackshirts have faced this season. 
  • Nebraska looks like the better team–but are they ready to take the next step and get the Gopher off their back? 

The big picture: 

  • Did the Maryland game indicate a renewed commitment to the run game for Nebraska?
  • Is this defense just getting better and better?
  • And finally, discussing the ceiling for this 2025 Nebraska squad. 

This and so much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast! As always, GBR for LIFE! 

