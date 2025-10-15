Nebraska’s Rising Ceiling, Rhule Rumors, and the Gopher Test Ahead
Josh Peterson joins the Common Fans to discuss all the latest with Husker football.
In this story:
The Penn State question:
- Would Matt Rhule leave for Happy Valley?
- How high would he be on PSU’s list?
- Does anybody really know anything?
- What Penn State needs to show their fans.
- What Matt Rhule needs to hear to stay.
On the upcoming game against Minnesota:
- Would Husker fans actually like P.J. Fleck if he was Nebraska’s coach?
- Assessing where quarterback Drake Lindsey fits among the QBs the Blackshirts have faced this season.
- Nebraska looks like the better team–but are they ready to take the next step and get the Gopher off their back?
The big picture:
- Did the Maryland game indicate a renewed commitment to the run game for Nebraska?
- Is this defense just getting better and better?
- And finally, discussing the ceiling for this 2025 Nebraska squad.
This and so much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast! As always, GBR for LIFE!
Listen on the Common Fan website, Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeartRadio, and PocketCasts.
Or watch now!
More From Nebraska On SI
Published