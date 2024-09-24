All Huskers

Nebraska Takes a Step Backward vs. Illinois, But SMQ Predicts It Won't Be a Trend. Raiola Is Too Good!

The Sunday Morning Quarterback crew phones in from Italy to recap Illinois and predict Purdue.

The Illinois-Nebraska football game was in the middle of the night in Rome, Italy. SMQ did not see the game live but consumed everything available online.

Our belief is this step back will not be a regression to the mean. Rather, leaders will lead and we'll bounce back

What happened to the defense? Thank God for Brett Maher to the rescue regarding our sub-par kicking game.

The Boilermakers will not be Spoilermakers this year. Nebraska will win 45-7.

