Nebraska Transfer WR Dane Key Could Turn into Dylan Raiola's Favorite Target
Dane Key's recent commitment to Nebraska has sparked considerable excitement among Cornhuskers fans. There is plenty of good reason for that excitement. Reflecting on his time at Kentucky, it's clear that Key brings a wealth of talent and potential to Nebraska's offense, with the promise of making a significant impact on Dylan Raiola’s sophomore season.
Key did things as a true freshman wide receiver in the SEC that you don't see every day. He had 519 receiving yards and six touchdowns. With Will Levis at quarterback, Key quickly proved himself as a reliable and dynamic playmaker. His ability to create big plays and find the end zone made him a standout in the Wildcats' offense.
For a true freshman to make that immediate impact on an established SEC program, he must have a lot of potential. Expectations for his sophomore season skyrocketed in Lexington.
However, even though his sophomore season was even better than his freshman season, the expectations were not quite met. As a sophomore in 2023, Key recorded 636 yards and another six touchdowns. That was not quite the jump in statistics that was expected from a player who had such a huge freshman season.
Part of the reason for the minimal increase in stats was the fact that Levis had left for the NFL. Replacing him was Devin Leary, a transfer from NC State. While Leary was a serviceable option for Kentucky, he was not the dynamic passer that Key needed to continue to develop.
Unfortunately for Key, his junior season would have quarterback play that was much worse. The 2024 season saw Key reach 715 yards, but his touchdown count dropped to just two. Brock Vandagriff was the Wildcats’ quarterback, and he struggled so much that he has since decided to retire from football. Despite inconsistent quarterback play, Key still managed to reach a career-high in receiving yards. That is commendable, considering the deteriorating situation around him.
However, thanks to the transfer portal, Key has a much better outlook for the 2025 season. After committing to Nebraska a couple of weeks ago, the expectations for Key in Dana Holgorsen’s offense are starting to rise.
Pairing him with Dylan Raiola, a talented young quarterback known for his precision and arm strength, could be the key to unlocking Key's full potential. Raiola's ability to deliver accurate passes should complement Key's playmaking abilities, potentially elevating both their games. Key has not had a quarterback that can elevate his level of play since he was a true freshman at Kentucky and had Levis throwing him the ball.
Now, he will play for a quarterback who is arguably more talented than Levis.
Nebraska fans have good reason to be optimistic. Key's track record at Kentucky suggests he has the tools to become a star receiver, and with the right support from Raiola and Holgorsen, he could help transform Nebraska's offense. His experience and proven ability to perform make him a valuable addition, and his presence on the field could be a game-changer for the Cornhuskers next season.
Just like he was for Levis back in 2022, Key could turn into Raiola's favorite target in 2025.
