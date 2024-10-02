New Jersey Invades Nebraska But Will Go Home Sad, 24-21
Greg Schiano brings an undefeated Rutgers football team to Lincoln for the Big Ten's BEST matchup of the week. We expect another hard-fought battle with the Big Red emerging victorious.
In this story:
The SMQ squad was hugely distracted by the VP debate but still managed to squeeze out some football talk amongst all the nonsense. Rutgers DID give up over 500 yards - at home - to Washington last week. We expect more of the same.
