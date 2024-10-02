All Huskers

New Jersey Invades Nebraska But Will Go Home Sad, 24-21

Greg Schiano brings an undefeated Rutgers football team to Lincoln for the Big Ten's BEST matchup of the week. We expect another hard-fought battle with the Big Red emerging victorious.

Jay Stockwell

In this story:

The SMQ squad was hugely distracted by the VP debate but still managed to squeeze out some football talk amongst all the nonsense. Rutgers DID give up over 500 yards - at home - to Washington last week. We expect more of the same.

Please subscribe to SMQ on SpotifyiTunes and YouTube.

MORE: The Common Fan: Critical Stretch for Nebraska Starts with Rutgers

MORE: Nebraska Volleyball Preview: Illinois

MORE: Nebraska Football vs. Rutgers: An Opportunity for an Old School Husker Performance

MORE: Nebraska-Rutgers Preview with Larry Krayn, Host of the Knight Watch Podcast

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Jay Stockwell
JAY STOCKWELL

Jay Stockwell is a rabid Nebraska fan. By day, he is a Chief Revenue Officer and a retired Navy Commander. While active-duty, Jay and his crew tracked Soviet submarines in the North Atlantic and Mediterranean. Jay graduated from Nebraska Business in 1986 with a BS in Finance. He is half of the Sunday Morning Quarterback podcast along with Bob Frady. 

Home/Football