New York Jets Sign Former Nebraska Cornhusker, Kansas State Wildcat Adrian Martinez

After going undrafted in 2023 and playing in the NFL preseason, former Husker and Wildcat Adrian Martinez took over the UFL. That emergence has earned him another shot at the NFL with the New York Jets.

Oct 16, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) looks on against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium.
Oct 16, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) looks on against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. / Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
Another shot at the NFL for a former Husker.

The New York Jets have announced the signing of Adrian Martinez. The former Husker and Kansas State Wildcat quarterback electrified the UFL this year, placing him squarely on the radar for NFL teams.

Martinez earned UFL MVP honors while playing for the Birmingham Stallions. He threw for 1,749 yards and 15 TDs in addition to leading the league with 528 yards rushing.

Back in 2023, Martinez went undrafted, ultimately signing a free agent deal with the Detroit Lions and spending the preseason there.

In college, Martinez played in 49 games, including 39 for Nebraska. The first three-time Husker captain in history holds a plethora of Nebraska records, including the career mark for total offense (10,792 yards).

