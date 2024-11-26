Nick Handley Show: Bowl Eligibility & Iowa Preview with Jay Moore
Nick Handley is joined by former Husker, and Blackshirt, Jay Moore. The guys discuss bowl eligibility, senior legacy, slowing down the Iowa running game, and most importantly Thanksgiving.
