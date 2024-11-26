All Huskers

Nick Handley Show: Bowl Eligibility & Iowa Preview with Jay Moore

Nick Handley is joined by former Husker, and Blackshirt, Jay Moore. The guys discuss bowl eligibility, senior legacy, slowing down the Iowa running game, and most importantly Thanksgiving.

Nick Handley

Watch the episode above!

Nick Handley was born in Omaha and went to both Millard South and Millard West High School. He then attended University of Nebraska at Omaha and studied broadcast/communications. Nick has over 20 years experience covering local sports and most recently was a sports talk show host on AM590 ESPN Omaha and 1620 The Zone. He has also been a part of the Nebraska and Creighton baseball broadcast teams. Nick currently serves the role as the public address announcer for Omaha Maverick Hockey.

