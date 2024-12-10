Nick Handley Show: Former Husker Eric Crouch on His Heisman Trophy, Nebraska Career, and More
Nick Handley talks with former Husker and 2001 Heisman Trophy winner, Eric Crouch.
In this story:
Nick Handley talks with former Husker and 2001 Heisman Trophy winner, Eric Crouch. Eric recalls the week leading up to that fateful Saturday in New York. Nick and Eric also discuss the path that led to one of the most successful Nebraska careers in school history, and some fun stories along the way.
Watch the full episode above!
MORE: Report: Nebraska Making Several Staff Moves, Naming John Butler Permanent DC & Phil Snow Associate HC
MORE: Nebraska Defensive Tackle Nash Hutmacher Accepts Invite to Shrine Bowl
MORE: Nebraska Volleyball's Lexi Rodriguez Leads All-Region Honors for Huskers
MORE: Four Thoughts on Scott Frost's Return to Central Florida
MORE: How to Watch Nebraska Women’s Basketball vs. Tarleton State: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published