Nick Handley Show: Former Husker Eric Crouch on His Heisman Trophy, Nebraska Career, and More

Nick Handley talks with former Husker and 2001 Heisman Trophy winner, Eric Crouch.

Nick Handley

Nick Handley talks with former Husker and 2001 Heisman Trophy winner, Eric Crouch. Eric recalls the week leading up to that fateful Saturday in New York. Nick and Eric also discuss the path that led to one of the most successful Nebraska careers in school history, and some fun stories along the way.

Published
Nick Handley
NICK HANDLEY

Nick Handley was born in Omaha and went to both Millard South and Millard West High School. He then attended University of Nebraska at Omaha and studied broadcast/communications. Nick has over 20 years experience covering local sports and most recently was a sports talk show host on AM590 ESPN Omaha and 1620 The Zone. He has also been a part of the Nebraska and Creighton baseball broadcast teams. Nick currently serves the role as the public address announcer for Omaha Maverick Hockey.

