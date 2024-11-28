Nick Handley Show: Iowa Football Preview with the Des Moines Register's Chad Leistikow
Nick Handley talks with the Iowa beat reporter for the Des Moines Register, Chad Leistikow. Chad discusses the improved Iowa offense with a new offensive coordinator despite having challenges at the quarterback position. They also look at the key matchup between Nebraska and Iowa.
In this story:
Watch the episode above!
