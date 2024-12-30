All Huskers

Nick Handley Show: Nebraska Football Season Wrap with Michael Bruntz

Nick Handley is joined by Michael Bruntz of Husker247 to put a wrap on the 2024 Nebraska football season.

Nick Handley

Nick Handley is joined by Michael Bruntz of Husker247. They give their impressions of Nebraska's Pinstripe Bowl victory. Nick and Michael also break down the remaining needs for the 2025 roster, and what Dylan Raiola can take away from an important developmental year.

