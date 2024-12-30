Nick Handley Show: Nebraska Football Season Wrap with Michael Bruntz
Nick Handley is joined by Michael Bruntz of Husker247 to put a wrap on the 2024 Nebraska football season.
In this story:
Nick Handley is joined by Michael Bruntz of Husker247. They give their impressions of Nebraska's Pinstripe Bowl victory. Nick and Michael also break down the remaining needs for the 2025 roster, and what Dylan Raiola can take away from an important developmental year.
Watch the episode above!
