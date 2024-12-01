Nick Handley Show: Nebraska-Iowa Wrap with Evan Bland
Nick Handley discusses Nebraska's gut-punch loss to Iowa with Evan Bland of the Omaha World-Herald.
In this story:
Nick Handley discusses Nebraska's gut-punch loss to Iowa with Evan Bland of the Omaha World-Herald. They talk about the all-too-familiar ending of the game, lack of a difference maker, what to expect with special teams going forward, and more.
Watch the episode above!
