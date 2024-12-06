Nick Handley Show: Silly Season and Recruiting with Mike Schaefer
Nick Handley recaps week 1 of the "Silly Season" with Husker247's Mike Schaefer.
In this story:
Nick Handley recaps week 1 of the "Silly Season" with Husker247's Mike Schaefer. They cover everything from the 2025 recruiting class, transfer portal, conference championship picks, and the best Godfather's in Nebraska.
Watch the full episode above!
