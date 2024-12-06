All Huskers

Nick Handley Show: Silly Season and Recruiting with Mike Schaefer

Nick Handley recaps week 1 of the "Silly Season" with Husker247's Mike Schaefer.

Nick Handley

Nick Handley recaps week 1 of the "Silly Season" with Husker247's Mike Schaefer. They cover everything from the 2025 recruiting class, transfer portal, conference championship picks, and the best Godfather's in Nebraska.

