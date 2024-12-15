Nick Handley Show: Was the Nebraska Football Season a Success?

All Huskers

Nick Handley reunites with his old producer T.J. Henning.

Nick Handley

Was the Nebraska football season a success?
Nick Handley reunites with his old producer T.J. Henning. They discuss where they think Nebraska is after the second year under Matt Rhule, how the new coaching additions will impact the 2025 team, and some Nebrasketball talk.

