All Huskers

Nick Handley Show: What's Next for Nebraska Football's Special Teams?

Nick Handley talks with T.J. Henning as they discuss what direction Nebraska might go with special teams.

Nick Handley

What's Next for Nebraska Football's Special Teams?
What's Next for Nebraska Football's Special Teams? / HuskerMax
In this story:

Nick Handley talks with T.J. Henning as they discuss what direction Nebraska might go with special teams. They also talk about which position needs to make the biggest jump in the off-season, plus revisiting Nebraska basketball expectations after a huge win over UCLA.

Watch the full episode above!

MORE: Nebraska Women's Basketball 10th in the Big Ten

MORE: Southern Illinois Transfer Defensive Back Jamir Conn Commits to Nebraska

MORE: Nebraska Men's Basketball Sixth in Big Ten

MORE: Cinematic Recap for Nebrasketball's Upset Over No. 15 UCLA

MORE: Nebraska Women's Basketball Snaps Losing Skid, Holds Off Penn State

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Nick Handley
NICK HANDLEY

Nick Handley was born in Omaha and went to both Millard South and Millard West High School. He then attended University of Nebraska at Omaha and studied broadcast/communications. Nick has over 20 years experience covering local sports and most recently was a sports talk show host on AM590 ESPN Omaha and 1620 The Zone. He has also been a part of the Nebraska and Creighton baseball broadcast teams. Nick currently serves the role as the public address announcer for Omaha Maverick Hockey.

Home/Football