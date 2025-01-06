Nick Handley Show: What's Next for Nebraska Football's Special Teams?
Nick Handley talks with T.J. Henning as they discuss what direction Nebraska might go with special teams.
In this story:
Nick Handley talks with T.J. Henning as they discuss what direction Nebraska might go with special teams. They also talk about which position needs to make the biggest jump in the off-season, plus revisiting Nebraska basketball expectations after a huge win over UCLA.
Watch the full episode above!
