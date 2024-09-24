Punched in the Mouth? Learn From It, Says Nebraska Football's MJ Sherman
Nebraska's defense didn't distinguish itself in Friday night's overtime loss to Illinois.
Penalties extended multiple Illinois scoring drives. The Huskers yielded nearly 130 rushing yards after halftime, with blown assignments and missed tackles playing a part. The Illini seemed to have the upper hand in the trenches.
“Honestly,” senior rover Isaac Gifford said Tuesday, “I think Illinois came out and they punched us in the mouth and we didn't respond.”
Gifford was the first of three Blackshirts to speak with the media after Tuesday morning’s practice, but he wasn’t the last to use the boxing analogy.
“What are you supposed to do when you get punched in the mouth sometimes?” said senior Jack linebacker MJ Sherman. “Put your hands up next time. Learn from it. ... We’ve just got to own up to the tape, take advantage of it.”
Sherman indicated the Huskers may have been guilty of complacency.
“We won three games in a row. There’s a tendency to kind of stray away from the process a little bit,” Sherman said. “Everybody’s guilty of it. Everybody stops worrying about the little details that really got us there, and it shows.”
What needs to be done as the Huskers prepare for the rest of the season, starting with Saturday's game at Purdue? Sherman said there’s no need for wholesale changes.
“We just go back to the things that work for us,” he said. “We just have to fix the little things and go back to what we believe in.”
Scroll down for lots more from Tuesday's press conference, which also featured defensive coordinator Tony White, offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield and half a dozen players. Refresh this page to see the latest additions. Asterisk indicates item may require a subscription. | HuskerMax discussion
Coverage
- Husker247 | Satterfield on fighting for the ball and the third-and-3 call
- Husker247 | MJ Sherman: 'We got to own up to the tape and take advantage of it'
- Nebraska Athletics | Quotes: White, Satterfield, Raiola, Gifford, Banks, Sherman, Hutmacher.
- Omaha World-Herald* | Nebraska emphasizing fighting for ball after close-call interceptions
- Omaha World-Herald* | 'It's not a jinx': Nebraska coordinators point thumb for overtime miscues
- Omaha World-Herald* | Ceyair Wright thrived in Tommi Hill's place: 'He came here to play'
- Omaha World-Herald* | 'They're just mad at themselves': Nebraska defenders bringing edge into Purdue prep
- Omaha World-Herald* | Gunnar Gottula solid in surprise debut as Nebraska mulls next offensive line combination
- Lincoln Journal Star* | 'They weren't happy' — Nebraska defense plots out improvements after loss to Illinois
Video
From the other side
- Omaha World-Herald* | Purdue aims to avoid more 'catastrophes', slow down 'confident' Dylan Raiola
- Purdue on SI | 'Confidence' from Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola 'Sticks Out' to Purdue Coach Ryan Walters
- Gold & Black | Ryan Walters hears outside noise, but he's not listening
More info
- Depth charts: NEB | PUR
- Stats matchup
- Gameday flip sheet
- Purdue game page on HuskerMax
- KLIN/HuskerMax practice reports (video)
- 2024 NU roster
- 2024 NU media guide
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.