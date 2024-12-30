QB Grade: Nebraska Football's Dylan Raiola vs. Boston College
Dylan Raiola closed his debut season on a high note, leading the Cornhuskers to a 20-15 victory over Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl in Yankee Stadium. It was Nebraska’s first bowl victory since 2015 and provided another glimpse into the bright future Raiola could bring to Lincoln.
Raiola showcased composure and efficiency throughout the game, completing 22 of 30 passes for 224 yards and a touchdown. Though he threw an interception on Nebraska’s opening drive, the young quarterback rebounded admirably, maintaining focus and guiding the offense with confidence. His lone touchdown pass, a 13-yard pass to running back Emmett Johnson in the third quarter, proved pivotal, extending Nebraska’s lead to 20-2.
The quarterback’s ability to spread the ball to multiple targets was a hallmark of his performance. Raiola connected with nine different receivers, demonstrating both his vision and trust in his supporting cast. Key completions included a 29-yard pass to Jahmal Banks and a series of short but critical throws to Thomas Fidone II and Luke Lindenmeyer, which helped sustain drives.
Despite Boston College’s late rally, Raiola’s earlier contributions held firm. Nebraska’s offense maintained control of the ball for over 31 minutes, a testament to Raiola’s ability to manage the game effectively. His precise passing and calm demeanor under pressure helped convert crucial third and fourth downs, keeping Nebraska’s momentum alive.
Raiola’s performance in the Pinstripe Bowl capped a learning-filled season and hinted at a promising future for Nebraska football. He showcased some of the reasons he is one of the most skilled players in the country, while also reminding fans again of his youth and room for growth in Dana Holgorsen's system. An entire offseason to work with his new OC should be very beneficial.
With a bowl win now under their belt, the Cornhuskers and their freshman quarterback will look to build on this momentum heading into the next season. The expectations from here on out will only get higher as the Raiola era enters its second season.
Grade: B
MORE: Nick Handley Show: Nebraska Football Season Wrap with Michael Bruntz
MORE: Dave Feit: Turning the Corner in the Bronx
MORE: Big Red Takes Care of Business in the Big Apple
MORE: Nebraska Basketball's Brice Williams Earns Andy Katz's Player of the Week Honors
MORE: Rahmir Johnson's Perseverance Pays Off With Fairy Tale Bowl Performance
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.