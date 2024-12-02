QB Grade: Nebraska Football's Dylan Raiola vs. Iowa
Dylan Raiola had a mixed performance in the Cornhuskers' regular-season finale, a 13-10 loss to Iowa. While his efforts kept Nebraska competitive, several struggles highlighted his inexperience on a frigid Friday night in Iowa City.
Raiola completed 22 of 32 passes for 190 yards without any touchdowns or interceptions. His completion percentage of 68.75% reflects his accuracy on short and intermediate throws, yet his longest completion was just 25 yards. This lack of explosive plays hindered Nebraska's ability to stretch the field against a stout Iowa defense. The potency of the offense a week ago against Wisconsin was nowhere to be found.
A notable concern was Raiola's ball security. He fumbled three times, losing one on the final drive in the fourth quarter. This fumble led directly to Iowa's game-winning field goal. If he had been able to hold onto the ball, the worst-case scenario would have just been the game going to overtime.
Despite these setbacks, Raiola demonstrated poise at times on the road, leading Nebraska on a methodical second-quarter drive that culminated in a one-yard touchdown run by Dante Dowdell. However, as the game wore on, Iowa's defense clamped down, forcing Raiola and the Nebraska offense to stall.
Nebraska dominated time of possession, holding the ball for over 39 minutes and converting 8 of 17 third downs. Yet, Raiola’s inability to deliver in key moments, combined with a missed field goal and the offense’s struggles in the red zone, ultimately cost Nebraska the game.
This loss denied the Huskers a winning record, though they will still make their first bowl appearance since 2016. For Raiola, the experience of a full season and this rivalry game will be important as he continues to mature. While the potential is still clear, his performance against Iowa underscores the growing pains of a freshman quarterback on the big stage.
Hopefully for Nebraska, Raiola and new offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen will continue to develop their chemistry during these all-important bowl practices.
Grade: C+
