QB Grade: Nebraska Football's Dylan Raiola vs. Wisconsin
Saturday was a day Nebraska fans will not forget for a long time. The Huskers secured one of their biggest victories of the last decade, and their freshman star quarterback was a huge reason why.
Dylan Raiola delivered a masterful performance as Nebraska powered past Wisconsin 44-25, securing the Cornhuskers' first bowl berth since 2016. Playing in front of a raucous Memorial Stadium crowd, Raiola showcased his accuracy and leadership, getting the most important victory of his young career, courtesy of one of his most efficient outings.
Raiola completed 28 of 38 passes for 293 yards and a touchdown, orchestrating an offense that controlled the game with 29 first downs and over 33 minutes of possession. He displayed excellent accuracy, particularly in the intermediate passing game, finding Jacory Barney Jr. and Emmett Johnson for pivotal completions. The two players combined for 170 receiving yards.
While the stat sheet shows only one touchdown pass, Raiola's impact went beyond the box score. His ability to spread the ball among eight different receivers kept Wisconsin's defense off balance, while his quick decision-making prevented sacks and extended drives. His lone touchdown throw, a perfectly placed ball to Jahmal Banks late in the second quarter, helped Nebraska pull away before halftime.
Raiola's poise in critical moments stood out. Facing third-and-long situations, he converted twice with pinpoint throws to sustain scoring drives. Additionally, his pre-snap adjustments demonstrated his growing football IQ, as he consistently identified mismatches and exploited them. Nebraska converted four of nine third downs, largely thanks to Raiola’s composure.
Overall, Raiola’s performance was instrumental in Nebraska’s milestone victory. His leadership and efficiency set the tone for an offense that dominated Wisconsin from start to finish. It was a true showcase of what the offense can be under Dana Holgorsen's leadership. With the win, the Cornhuskers are back in postseason play, and their freshman quarterback has firmly cemented himself as the face of the program's resurgence.
Grade: A
