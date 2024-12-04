Resilient Nebraska Returns to Bowl Season: How the Huskers Are Building for the Future
For the first time in nearly a decade, the Nebraska Cornhuskers are heading to a bowl game.
It’s a moment worth celebrating for a program that has seen its share of struggles, but it’s also an opportunity to reflect on what got them here. Nebraska’s 6–6 finish, capped by a heartbreaking 13–10 loss to Iowa last Friday, represents more than just a tally in the win column. It signals the emergence of a new foundation for the program, even if that foundation is not yet complete.
Against Iowa, Nebraska displayed both the strengths and weaknesses that defined its season. The Huskers dominated possession, holding the ball for over 39 minutes, and their defense limited Iowa to a mere five first downs and 164 total yards. Despite the bitter cold at Kinnick Stadium, the defense delivered one of its finest performances of the year, led by Malcolm Hartzog Jr., who recorded five tackles, including two for loss. James Williams also stood out, notching Nebraska’s only sack.
Offensively, the story was one of grit and growing pains. Dylan Raiola, the promising true freshman quarterback, managed 190 passing yards while completing 22 of 33 attempts. He avoided interceptions but was sacked four times, a painful reminder of the offensive line’s inconsistencies.
The ground game showed flashes, with Emmett Johnson rushing for 71 yards and Dante Dowdell scoring the team’s lone touchdown. Still, Nebraska averaged only 3.3 yards per carry, revealing an area for needed improvement.
The game was there for the taking. Nebraska held a 10–0 lead at halftime and seemed poised to end the regular season on a high note. But in the fourth quarter, the Huskers faltered. A 72-yard touchdown pass by Iowa turned the tide, and a fumble on Nebraska’s final drive set up the Hawkeyes’ game-winning 53-yard field goal as time expired.
Yet, despite the sting of the loss, the season’s bigger picture remains a positive one. This is a Nebraska team that has turned the page. New offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen has brought a fresh approach, balancing a steady running game with a developing passing attack. The Huskers also improved in discipline, committing only four penalties for 20 yards against Iowa, a significant departure from the mistake-laden performances of earlier in the season.
Returning to bowl eligibility is not just a milestone; it’s a chance to build momentum. The extra practices will be invaluable for a young roster, particularly Raiola, who has shown flashes of brilliance despite the challenges of leading a Big Ten offense as a freshman. The bowl game itself offers a shot at the program’s first winning season since 2016, a victory that could energize fans, attract recruits, and provide a springboard into 2025.
Nebraska football is still a work in progress, but the signs of growth are undeniable. The Huskers didn’t just stumble into bowl eligibility; they earned it through grit and determination. As fans look ahead to the postseason, they can finally feel something that has been missing for years: optimism.
