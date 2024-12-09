Scott Frost is 'Happy' to be Back at UCF after Disappointing Stint at Nebraska
Scott Frost is back where he once found so much success. The former national championship-winning Nebraska quarterback and head coach has been hired again to lead the University of Central Florida football program, returning to the place where he became a household name in coaching.
Frost, who coached UCF from 2016 to 2017, made history during his first stint with the Knights by engineering a remarkable turnaround. After a winless season in 2015, UCF went undefeated in 2017 under Frost, capping the year with a Peach Bowl victory over Auburn and claiming a self-proclaimed national championship. Frost left that season for his alma mater, Nebraska, where his tenure was far less successful.
Reflecting on his departure from UCF, Frost acknowledged it was a bittersweet decision at the time.
“Yeah, it was hard for me to leave. It was emotional,” Frost said. “When you’re climbing the ladder of success in life, sometimes they forget to tell you to stop when you’re happy.”
Now, Frost returns to Orlando with a mix of nostalgia and determination. He sees his past challenges as lessons that have shaped him into a more seasoned leader.
“I’m the same guy,” Frost said. “I’m just a little longer in the tooth and wiser. I think you actually learn more in trials than you do even through success. I learned a lot here. I’ve learned a lot since.”
Frost inherits a program that has seen ups and downs since his departure, including a move to the Big 12 Conference. While he embraces the challenge, he was quick to temper expectations.
“I hope everyone doesn’t think we’re going to go undefeated immediately,” Frost said. “There’s some work to do. But last time I came, there was some work to do, and we got the right people and did the work.”
For Frost, this second chance at UCF represents not only a homecoming but also an opportunity to rewrite his coaching story. Nebraska and UCF fans alike are eager to see if the magic of his first tenure can be rekindled as the Knights aim to make their mark in a new era of college football.
MORE: Emmett Johnson On His Return To Nebraska, RELATIONSHIPS, The RB ROOM, Message For FANS & The FUTURE!
MORE: Emmett Johnson Announces Return to Nebraska, Will Not Enter the Transfer Portal
MORE: Carriker Gut Reaction: Nebraska's Bowl Assignment & College Football Playoff Chaos
MORE: Three Takes on Nebraska’s Pinstripe Bowl Berth
MORE: Husker Doc Talk: College Football Playoff & Nebraska Transfer Portal
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.